Blue Ridge Fannin County scores fast, scores a lot to dismiss Ellijay Gilmer 38-14

Blue Ridge Fannin County took control early and methodically pulled away to beat Ellijay Gilmer 38-14 in a Georgia high school football matchup.

The first quarter gave Blue Ridge Fannin County a 14-0 lead over Ellijay Gilmer.

The Rebels opened a towering 24-7 gap over the Bobcats at halftime.

Both teams scored evenly in the third quarter to make it 31-14.

Conditioning showed as the Rebels outscored the Bobcats 7-0 in the fourth quarter.

The last time Ellijay Gilmer and Blue Ridge Fannin County played in a 49-35 game on Aug. 26, 2022.

