Cartersville claims victory against Jonesboro 24-13

Cartersville notched a win against Jonesboro 24-13 in a Georgia high school football matchup.

Cartersville drew first blood by forging a 7-0 margin over Jonesboro after the first quarter.

The Hurricanes registered a 14-0 advantage at intermission over the Cardinals.

Cartersville stormed to a 21-0 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Hurricanes chalked up this decision in spite of the Cardinals’ spirited fourth-quarter performance.

The last time Cartersville and Jonesboro played in a 45-0 game on Aug. 26, 2022.

