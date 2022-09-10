Blackshear Pierce County races in front to lap Hinesville Liberty County

Blackshear Pierce County stormed to the lead and never relinquished it to score a 47-6 victory over Hinesville Liberty County in Georgia high school football action on September 9.
Blackshear Pierce County darted in front of Hinesville Liberty County 14-0 to begin the second quarter.
The Bears opened an enormous 31-6 gap over the Panthers at the intermission.
Blackshear Pierce County charged to a 38-6 lead heading into the final quarter.
There was no room for doubt as the Bears added to their advantage with a 9-0 margin in the closing period.
