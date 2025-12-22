Carter Kay’s 1951 cottage home is a testament to mastering scale and color when decorating a smaller space.
Spending more time at home this winter? These five simple home projects can boost comfort, mood and function without a full renovation.
Extreme weather across Georgia highlights why climate risk data shouldn't be hidden on real estate apps, and why clearer public information is needed.
Larissa and Adam Tootla are living proof that when it comes to cutting-edge home design, Californians are on to something.
Some Atlanta interior designers are feeling blue over Pantone’s subdued color of the year choice for 2026 of whitish Cloud Dancer. For one thing, it isn't colorful.
Here's how to measure the critical root zone of a tree, so you'll know how to dig around it without injuring its roots.
When temperatures fall below 32 degrees, water pipes are at risk of freezing and bursting.
Our expert offers eco-friendly gardening tips and advice on chinch bugs in St. Augustine lawns and choosing umbrella-shaped trees for sunny spots.
Nods to history are present throughout most, if not all, of the 10 houses featured on this year’s self-guided Candlelight Tour of Homes in Grant Park.
John Portman’s Sea Island residence sold this week for $30 million, the highest home price in Georgia history.