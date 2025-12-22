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Home & Garden

Refining a lifetime of design in a Chattanooga home

5 simple ways to refresh your home (and headspace) this winter

OPINION

In real estate, downplaying climate risks won’t make them go away

Midcentury modern home in Sandy Springs gets a family-friendly makeover

Atlanta tastemakers react to a color of the year that isn’t, well, colorful

Measure tree’s critical root zone before digging nearby

How and when to protect your pipes from freezing

You don’t always have to kill chinch bugs

Former ice cream shop, squirrel’s abode among stops on Grant Park home tour

Sea Island house sale of $30 million viewed as Georgia record