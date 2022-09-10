Nashville Berrien trips Lakeland Lanier County in tenacious tussle

Nashville Berrien walked the high-wire before edging Lakeland Lanier County 14-10 in Georgia high school football action on September 9.
Lakeland Lanier County started on steady ground by forging a 10-7 lead over Nashville Berrien at the end of the first quarter.
Neither squad could muster points in the second and third quarters.
The Bulldogs had the advantage to start the fourth quarter, but the Rebels won the session and the game with a 7-0 performance.
This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI using automation technology. To see more game results from your favorite high school team, download the ScoreStream app and start scoring your local games. Also, for statewide results and expert analysis of sports coverage across Georgia, sign up for our free newsletter Sports Daily and follow AJC's high school sports coverage.