An early bolt powers Brunswick past Kingsland Camden County 21-17

After jumping in front early, Brunswick held off Kingsland Camden County squad for a 21-17 win in a Georgia high school football matchup on Aug. 25.

Brunswick jumped in front of Kingsland Camden County 21-7 to begin the second quarter.

The Wildcats didn’t give up, slicing the gap to 21-14 at halftime.

Defense ruled the third quarter as Brunswick and Kingsland Camden County were both scoreless.

The Pirates enjoyed a big enough lead to offset the Wildcats’ 3-0 advantage in the fourth quarter.

Last season, Brunswick and Kingsland Camden County faced off on Aug. 26, 2022 at Brunswick High School.

