Atlanta St. Pius X Catholic comes up short in matchup with Flowery Branch 31-13

Flowery Branch pushed past Atlanta St. Pius X Catholic for a 31-13 win in Georgia high school football action on Aug. 25.

Both teams were blanked in the first and second quarters.

Flowery Branch stormed ahead of Atlanta St. Pius X Catholic 31-7 as the final quarter started.

The Falcons chalked up this decision in spite of the Golden Lions’ spirited final-quarter performance.

Last season, Flowery Branch and Atlanta St Pius X Catholic squared off on Aug. 26, 2022 at Flowery Branch High School.

