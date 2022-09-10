Dacula Hebron Christian snatches victory over Madison Morgan County

A win is a win, even if it comes by a narrow margin. That was the result as Dacula Hebron Christian defeated Madison Morgan County 35-28 during this Georgia football game.
Dacula Hebron Christian opened with a 21-14 advantage over Madison Morgan County through the first quarter.
The Lions’ offense moved in front for a 28-21 lead over the Bulldogs at halftime.
Both teams were shutout in the third quarter.
Both teams scored evenly in the fourth quarter to make it 35-28.
This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI using automation technology. To see more game results from your favorite high school team, download the ScoreStream app and start scoring your local games. Also, for statewide results and expert analysis of sports coverage across Georgia, sign up for our free newsletter Sports Daily and follow AJC's high school sports coverage.