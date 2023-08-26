Albany Dougherty shuts out Cuthbert Randolph Clay 34-0

Albany Dougherty’s defense throttled Cuthbert Randolph Clay, resulting in a 34-0 shutout in a Georgia high school football matchup on Aug. 25.

The Trojans opened a modest 13-0 gap over the Red Devils at halftime.

Both teams were shutout in the first and third quarters.

The Trojans’ train of momentum chugged along the final-quarter tracks with a 21-0 points differential.

