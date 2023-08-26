Hoschton Mill Creek overcomes Norcross 27-13

Hoschton Mill Creek grabbed a 27-13 victory at the expense of Norcross at Hoschton Mill Creek High on Aug. 25 in Georgia football action.

The first quarter gave Hoschton Mill Creek a 7-0 lead over Norcross.

The Hawks registered a 10-0 advantage at halftime over the Blue Devils.

Hoschton Mill Creek moved to a 20-7 lead heading into the final quarter.

There was no room for doubt as the Hawks added to their advantage with a 7-6 margin in the closing period.

The last time Hoschton Mill Creek and Norcross played in a 49-17 game on Aug. 26, 2022.

