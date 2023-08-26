Homer Banks County exhales after close call with Lexington Oglethorpe 19-14

Homer Banks County topped Lexington Oglethorpe 19-14 in a tough tilt on Aug. 25 in Georgia football action.

The start wasn’t the problem for Lexington Oglethorpe, as it began with a 7-6 edge over Homer Banks County through the end of the first quarter.

The Patriots took a 14-13 lead over the Leopards heading to the halftime locker room.

Homer Banks County broke in front at the beginning of the final quarter with a 19-14 lead over Lexington Oglethorpe.

Neither squad scored in the fourth quarter.

