Chattanooga McCallie overcomes Atlanta Woodward Academy 41-21

Chattanooga McCallie grabbed a 41-21 victory at the expense of Atlanta Woodward Academy in a Tennessee high school football matchup.

Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through a barren first quarter.

The Blue Tornado registered a 13-0 advantage at intermission over the War Eagles.

Chattanooga McCallie roared to a 34-7 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Blue Tornado enjoyed a big enough lead to offset the War Eagles’ 14-7 advantage in the final quarter.

Last season, Chattanooga McCallie and Atlanta Woodward Academy squared off on Aug. 26, 2022 at Chattanooga McCallie School.

