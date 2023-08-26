Dacula Hebron Christian holds off Villa Rica 13-6

Dacula Hebron Christian finally found a way to top Villa Rica 13-6 in Georgia high school football action on Aug. 25.

Villa Rica started on steady ground by forging a 6-0 lead over Dacula Hebron Christian at the end of the first quarter.

Offense was nothing but a rumor in the second quarter, as neither squad scored.

Nothing was decided in the third quarter, with Dacula Hebron Christian and Villa Rica locked in a 6-6 stalemate.

The Lions’ train of momentum chugged along the fourth-quarter tracks with a 7-0 points differential.

Check out our complete boys football roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.

Explore Read more game stories and news about Georgia high school football from the AJC

This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI using automation technology. To see more game results from your favorite high school team, download the ScoreStream app and start scoring your local games. Also, for statewide results and expert analysis of sports coverage across Georgia, sign up for our free newsletter Sports Daily and follow AJC's high school sports coverage.