Lexington Oglethorpe flexes defensive muscle to keep Greensboro Lake Oconee off the scoreboard

Lexington Oglethorpe’s defense was a brick wall that stopped Greensboro Lake Oconee cold, resulting in a 42-0 victory in a Georgia high school football matchup.
Lexington Oglethorpe drew first blood by forging a 14-0 margin over Greensboro Lake Oconee after the first quarter.
The Patriots fought to a 35-0 intermission margin at the Titans’ expense.
Lexington Oglethorpe steamrolled to a 42-0 lead heading into the fourth quarter.
Neither squad scored in the fourth quarter.
This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI using automation technology. To see more game results from your favorite high school team, download the ScoreStream app and start scoring your local games. Also, for statewide results and expert analysis of sports coverage across Georgia, sign up for our free newsletter Sports Daily and follow AJC's high school sports coverage.