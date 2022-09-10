Ringgold blanks Ellijay Gilmer

No worries, Ringgold’s defense took care of business on Friday, keying a 27-0 shutout of Ellijay Gilmer on September 9 in Georgia football.
Ringgold darted in front of Ellijay Gilmer 7-0 to begin the second quarter.
The Tigers fought to a 27-0 intermission margin at the Bobcats’ expense.
Both teams were blanked in the third and fourth quarters.
