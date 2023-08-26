Cleveland White County dominates Mt. Airy Habersham Central in convincing showing 34-6

Cleveland White County’s powerful offense dominated to a resounding victory by pulling away from Mt. Airy Habersham Central 34-6 in a Georgia high school football matchup on Aug. 25.

Cleveland White County drew first blood by forging a 7-0 margin over Mt. Airy Habersham Central after the first quarter.

The Raiders stemmed the tide in the second quarter by closing the gap to 7-3.

Cleveland White County jumped to a 20-6 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Warriors hummed like a well-oiled machine through the final quarter, extending the lead with a 14-0 advantage in the frame.

