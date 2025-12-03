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Braves Report

The Braves Report brings you closer to the team with new episodes every Monday and Thursday. You will hear the stories behind the scores with exclusive interviews and analysis from AJC Braves beat reporter Justin Toscano. Presented by KROGER

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Atlanta Braves News

MLB

Which trade candidates could fit Braves’ rotation?

Atlanta may look beyond free agency for rotation help, with controllable arms and established veterans potentially available via trade.

MLB

Matt Olson named a Silver Slugger finalist

MLB

Which free agent starting pitchers could fit Braves?

MLB

Pair of Braves prospects make Arizona Fall League All-Star Game

MLB

Atlanta Braves Holdings releases third quarter financial report

More Atlanta Braves

MLB

Could Braves and Sonny Gray finally happen this offseason?

MLB

Revisiting why Ted Turner deserves Hall of Fame consideration

MLB

Sale, Weiss named finalists for BBWAA awards

MLB

Ted Turner on nonplayer ballot for Baseball Hall of Fame

MLB

Braves claim pitcher Mitchell Parker off waivers from Nationals

MLB

BravesVision offseason programming begins Monday