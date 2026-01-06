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Black History Month

Learn about black history and the story of the civil rights movement in Atlanta, the birthplace of Martin Luther King Jr. Join The Atlanta Journal-Constitution as we take a look at some of the most prominent individuals, events and stories that have impacted America, over the course of Black History Month.
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How Nuface became Atlanta’s unofficial hip-hop historian

Atlanta's Larry Compton has spent the past four decades documenting, collecting and celebrating the city’s musical history.

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As Delta’s first Black flight attendants, they were ready for social change

Interview with Delta’s first Black flight attendants Patricia Grace Murphy and Phenola Culbreath, who prevailed through opportunities, challenges to land a place in history.

How Black gospel changed my white life

Lesson 1: Don’t operate heavy machinery the first time you listen to Marvin Sapp.

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Reimagining Langston Hughes’ ‘The Weary Blues’ for young readers

Atlanta-based illustrators contribute artwork to 'Melodies of the Weary Blues,' a children's picture book commemorating the 100th anniversary of Langston Hughes' poetry book.

Atlanta’s DAs, mostly women of color, are working to change the game

Metro Atlanta’s top prosecutors say their shared experiences make them uniquely qualified to deal with the challenges faced by their increasingly diverse communities.

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Atlanta in Black and white: A century of becoming

Newly surfaced photographs reveal protest and pageantry, terror and triumph, showing how 100 years of Black history shaped the city’s conscience and character.

Atlanta & Georgia

A Homegoing to Remember

The past was bright but the future looks bleak for Herndon Stadium

After 37 years, Atlanta’s OG graffiti crew resurfaces

History

Why an early silent film kiss between two Black actors is so important

Georgia’s 12-string master left a lasting musical legacy

Atlanta’s Black Streaks reached top of early 20th century motorcycle racing

Arts & Music

Georgia’s Mount Rushmore of music

The legend of Mattiwilda Dobbs

The museums at Atlanta’s HBCUs are treasure troves of Black art

Resistance

Cecil Williams’ high-risk drink of water

Black hairstyles take a stand against white beauty standards

Black gays practice resistance daily being their authentic selves

Health

Black women, long ignored in infertility discussions, speak out

Despite progress, HIV remains disproportionately Black in Georgia

Study: Toxins in blood of Brunswick residents who live near factories

Trauma

Tulsa Race Riots: White mobs reduced Black community to rubble in 1921

To My Old Master

‘The Weeping Time’: Largest sale of enslaved blacks in U.S. history

The Black Woman

Novelist Tina McElroy Ansa was a trailblazer at The Atlanta Constitution

In Atlanta and across U.S., legacy of ‘Queen of Salsa’ as strong as ever

‘Sister President’ Johnnetta Betsch Cole: The voice of Spelman

The Black Man

The long, sad ride of Major Taylor

Lo Jelks, Atlanta’s first Black television reporter

Tiger Flowers: Trailblazing southpaw left indelible legacy on Atlanta

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Curtis Mayfield turns Atlanta and Blackness into music for classic films

These Black Georgia women are blues legends you may not know, but should

In Atlanta, Jesse Jackson found a home and a stage

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Reimagining Langston Hughes’ ‘The Weary Blues’ for young readers

Atlanta’s DAs, mostly women of color, are working to change the game

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Atlanta in Black and white: A century of becoming

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My love for Black Barbie is an ode to my ancestors

The legacy of the Black grocers of Reconstruction

‘History will judge us’: Former Atlanta mayors defend minority contracting

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King’s refurbished SCLC headquarters joins National Park System