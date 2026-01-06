Black History Month
Her art is in the Smithsonian. A descendent is uncovering her Georgia past.
W.E.B. Du Bois revisited
How Nuface became Atlanta’s unofficial hip-hop historian
Atlanta's Larry Compton has spent the past four decades documenting, collecting and celebrating the city’s musical history.
As Delta’s first Black flight attendants, they were ready for social change
Interview with Delta’s first Black flight attendants Patricia Grace Murphy and Phenola Culbreath, who prevailed through opportunities, challenges to land a place in history.
How Black gospel changed my white life
Lesson 1: Don’t operate heavy machinery the first time you listen to Marvin Sapp.
Reimagining Langston Hughes’ ‘The Weary Blues’ for young readers
Atlanta-based illustrators contribute artwork to 'Melodies of the Weary Blues,' a children's picture book commemorating the 100th anniversary of Langston Hughes' poetry book.
Atlanta’s DAs, mostly women of color, are working to change the game
Metro Atlanta’s top prosecutors say their shared experiences make them uniquely qualified to deal with the challenges faced by their increasingly diverse communities.
Atlanta in Black and white: A century of becoming
Newly surfaced photographs reveal protest and pageantry, terror and triumph, showing how 100 years of Black history shaped the city’s conscience and character.
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Atlanta fans celebrate latest ‘A Court of Thorns and Roses’ book at midnight releaseAtlanta fans celebrate latest ‘A Court of Thorns and Roses’ book at midnight releaseAtlanta fans celebrate latest ‘A Court of Thorns and Roses’ book at midnight releaseAtlanta fans celebrate latest ‘A Court of Thorns and Roses’ book at midnight releaseAtlanta fans celebrate latest ‘A Court of Thorns and Roses’ book at midnight release
Curtis Mayfield turns Atlanta and Blackness into music for classic films
Singer, songwriter Curtis Mayfield wrote and produced soundtracks for "Super Fly," "Claudine" and "Sparkle." He had homes in Southeast Atlanta and Sandy Springs.
These Black Georgia women are blues legends you may not know, but should
Meet four Black Georgia women who lived and sang the blues who you may not know ... yet: Ida Cox, Cora Mae Bryant, Beverly “Guitar” Watkins and Precious Bryant.
In Atlanta, Jesse Jackson found a home and a stage
Jackson’s ties to Atlanta go back to the 1960s, when he was a young organizer moving in the orbit of Dr King. He returned often to rally voters and promote empowerment.
Reimagining Langston Hughes’ ‘The Weary Blues’ for young readers
Atlanta-based illustrators contribute artwork to 'Melodies of the Weary Blues,' a children's picture book commemorating the 100th anniversary of Langston Hughes' poetry book.
Atlanta’s DAs, mostly women of color, are working to change the game
Metro Atlanta’s top prosecutors say their shared experiences make them uniquely qualified to deal with the challenges faced by their increasingly diverse communities.
Atlanta in Black and white: A century of becoming
Newly surfaced photographs reveal protest and pageantry, terror and triumph, showing how 100 years of Black history shaped the city’s conscience and character.
My love for Black Barbie is an ode to my ancestors
Playing with dolls — especially Black Barbies — allowed me to imagine myself as anything. Only later did I understand that this was never just play.
The legacy of the Black grocers of Reconstruction
The oppressed entrepreneurs of the late 1800s capitalized on low grocery prices to build businesses that influenced Atlanta’s present-day institutions.
‘History will judge us’: Former Atlanta mayors defend minority contracting
Former Atlanta mayors have joined an effort highlighting the importance of the city's minority contracting program and its economic impact.
King’s refurbished SCLC headquarters joins National Park System
The Prince Hall Masonic Temple and Lodge on Auburn Avenue, where the civil rights leader directed national campaigns, will reopen as part of the Martin Luther King Jr. Nationa