Now Playing What challenges will Keisha Lance Bottoms face as Georgia governor? What challenges will Keisha Lance Bottoms face as Georgia governor? What challenges will Keisha Lance Bottoms face as Georgia governor? What challenges will Keisha Lance Bottoms face as Georgia governor? What challenges will Keisha Lance Bottoms face as Georgia governor?

Heavy rain causes evacuations and rising waters in North Georgia Heavy rain causes evacuations and rising waters in North Georgia Heavy rain causes evacuations and rising waters in North Georgia Heavy rain causes evacuations and rising waters in North Georgia Heavy rain causes evacuations and rising waters in North Georgia