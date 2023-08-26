Butler Taylor County shuts out Roberta Crawford County 31-0

A suffocating defense helped Butler Taylor County handle Roberta Crawford County 31-0 on Aug. 25 in Georgia football action.

The first quarter gave Butler Taylor County a 24-0 lead over Roberta Crawford County.

Defense put both offenses in a deep slumber in the second and third quarters, with no one scoring.

The Vikings put a bow on this victory with a strong fourth-quarter kick, outpointing the Eagles 7-0 in the last stanza.

