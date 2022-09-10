Hahira Valwood prevails over Valdosta Georgia Christian

Hahira Valwood controlled the action to earn an impressive 39-14 win against Valdosta Georgia Christian at Hahira Valwood High on September 9 in Georgia football action.
Hahira Valwood pulled in front of Valdosta Georgia Christian 18-0 to begin the second quarter.
The Valiants registered a 25-0 advantage at halftime over the Generals.
Hahira Valwood and Valdosta Georgia Christian each scored in the third quarter.
Both teams scored evenly in the final quarter to make it 39-14.
