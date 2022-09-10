Fort Valley Peach County chalks up convincing victory over Gray Jones County

Fort Valley Peach County offered a menacingly balanced approach while handling Gray Jones County during this 35-3 victory in a Georgia high school football matchup on September 9.
Fort Valley Peach County drew first blood by forging a 6-3 margin over Gray Jones County after the first quarter.
The Trojans fought to a 21-3 halftime margin at the Greyhounds’ expense.
Fort Valley Peach County breathed fire to a 28-3 lead heading into the final quarter.
The Trojans got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 7-0 edge.
