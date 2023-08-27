Boys Football Roundup – August 26, 2023

Atlanta Douglass shuts out Atlanta Washington 27-0

Defense dominated as Atlanta Douglass pitched a 27-0 shutout of Atlanta Washington at Atlanta Washington High on Aug. 26 in Georgia football action.

The Astros fought to a 14-0 intermission margin at the Bulldogs’ expense.

Neither defense permitted points in the first and third quarters.

The Astros got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 13-0 edge.

North Atlanta shuts out Atlanta Drew Charter 48-0

A suffocating defense helped North Atlanta handle Atlanta Drew Charter 48-0 on Aug. 26 in Georgia football.

Recently on Aug. 16, North Atlanta squared off with Johns Creek in a football game.

Douglasville Chapel Hill slips past South Atlanta 21-12

Douglasville Chapel Hill topped South Atlanta 21-12 in a tough tilt during this Georgia football game.

South Atlanta started on steady ground by forging a 6-0 lead over Douglasville Chapel Hill at the end of the first quarter.

Both teams were shutout in the second quarter.

South Atlanta had a 12-7 edge on Douglasville Chapel Hill at the beginning of the final quarter.

The Panthers fought back from a fourth-quarter deficit to earn the victory over the Hornets.

In recent action on Aug. 18, Douglasville Chapel Hill faced off against Stone Mountain and South Atlanta took on Decatur Southwest Dekalb on Aug. 18 at Decatur Southwest Dekalb High School.

Douglasville Douglas County carves slim margin over Atlanta Mays 48-42

Douglasville Douglas County eventually took victory away from Atlanta Mays 48-42 in a Georgia high school football matchup.

Fairburn Creekside overcomes Jersey City St. Peter’s Prep 34-15

Fairburn Creekside pushed past Jersey City St. Peter’s Prep for a 34-15 win in Georgia high school football on Aug. 26.

Defense ruled the first, second and third quarters as Fairburn Creekside and Jersey City St. Peter’s Prep were both scoreless.

The clock was the only thing that stopped the Seminoles, who enjoyed the upper hand in a 34-15 fourth quarter, too.

In recent action on Aug. 18, Fairburn Creekside faced off against Kennesaw Mountain.

Lithonia Miller Grove narrowly defeats Atlanta Maynard Jackson 35-22

Lithonia Miller Grove pushed past Atlanta Maynard Jackson for a 35-22 win for a Georgia high school football victory on Aug. 26.

Lithonia Miller Grove darted in front of Atlanta Maynard Jackson 7-0 to begin the second quarter.

Neither defense permitted points in the second and third quarters.

The Wolverines held on with a 28-22 scoring edge in the final quarter.

Last season, Lithonia Miller Grove and Atlanta Maynard Jackson squared off on Aug. 25, 2022 at Atlanta Maynard Jackson High School.

Rock Hill South Carolina sets early tone to dominate Sugar Hill Georgia Force Christian 44-6

Rock Hill South Carolina took control early and methodically pulled away to beat Sugar Hill Georgia Force Christian 44-6 in Georgia high school football action on Aug. 26.

Rock Hill South Carolina took an early lead by forging a 23-0 margin over Sugar Hill Georgia Force Christian after the first quarter.

The Spartans registered a 37-0 advantage at intermission over the Blue Knight.

Sugar Hill Georgia Force Christian fought back in the third quarter to make it 37-6.

The Spartans got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 7-0 edge.

Last season, Sugar Hill Georgia Force Christian and Rock Hill South Carolina faced off on Oct. 29, 2022 at Sugar Hill Georgia Force Christian.

Statesboro earns stressful win over Brooklet Southeast Bulloch 12-7

Statesboro posted a narrow 12-7 win over Brooklet Southeast Bulloch on Aug. 26 in Georgia football.

Statesboro opened with a 12-6 advantage over Brooklet Southeast Bulloch through the first quarter.

Brooklet Southeast Bulloch showed its spirit while rallying to within 12-7 in the third quarter.

Defense ruled the second and fourth quarters as the Blue Devils and the Yellowjackets were both scoreless.

In recent action on Aug. 18, Statesboro faced off against Brunswick Glynn and Brooklet Southeast Bulloch took on Hinesville Liberty County on Aug. 18 at Hinesville Liberty County High School.

Valdosta Lowndes earns solid win over Havana Gadsden County 30-17

Valdosta Lowndes notched a win against Havana Gadsden County 30-17 in a Georgia high school football matchup.

Neither team could dent the scoreboard in the first quarter.

The Jaguars took a 17-3 lead over the Vikings heading to the intermission locker room.

Valdosta Lowndes broke in front at the beginning of the final quarter with a 24-17 lead over Havana Gadsden County.

There was no room for doubt as the Vikings added to their advantage with a 6-0 margin in the closing period.

Waynesboro Burke County squeezes past Springfield Effingham County 10-6

Waynesboro Burke County posted a narrow 10-6 win over Springfield Effingham County in a Georgia high school football matchup on Aug. 26.

The first quarter gave Waynesboro Burke County a 7-0 lead over Springfield Effingham County.

The roles reversed in the second quarter as the Rebels fought to 10-6.

Neither squad could muster points in the third and fourth quarters.

The last time Waynesboro Burke County and Springfield Effingham County played in a 28-7 game on Aug. 26, 2022.

In recent action on Aug. 18, Springfield Effingham County faced off against Richmond Hill and Waynesboro Burke County took on Thomson on Aug. 18 at Waynesboro Burke County High School.

milledgeville John Milledge tacks win on Canton Academy 58-12

milledgeville John Milledge raced to a big lead and never looked back in a 58-12 win over Canton Academy for a Mississippi high school football victory on Aug. 26.

