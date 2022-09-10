Halt: Valdosta pushes the mute button on Warner Robins’ offense

No worries, Valdosta’s defense took care of business on Friday, keying a 25-0 shutout of Warner Robins at Warner Robins High on September 9 in Georgia football action.
Valdosta darted in front of Warner Robins 10-0 to begin the second quarter.
The Wildcats opened a huge 19-0 gap over the Demons at the intermission.
Both teams were shutout in the third quarter.
The Wildcats held on with a 6-0 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.
