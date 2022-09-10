Cairo takes quick lead, doesn’t look back to beat Tallahassee Godby

Cairo stormed to the lead and never relinquished it to score a 31-12 victory over Tallahassee Godby during this Georgia football game.
Cairo thundered in front of Tallahassee Godby 16-0 to begin the second quarter.
The Cougars tried to dig out of the hole by climbing within 19-6 at halftime.
Cairo thundered to a 28-12 lead heading into the final quarter.
There was no room for doubt as the Syrupmakers added to their advantage with a 3-0 margin in the closing period.
