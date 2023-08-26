Jesup Wayne County allows no points against Quitman Brooks County 14-0

Jesup Wayne County sent Quitman Brooks County home scoreless in a 14-0 decision for a Georgia high school football victory on Aug. 25.

Jesup Wayne County drew first blood by forging a 7-0 margin over Quitman Brooks County after the first quarter.

The Yellow Jackets registered a 14-0 advantage at intermission over the Trojans.

Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through barren third and fourth quarters.

