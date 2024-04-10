Atlanta’s vegan and vegetarian scene has shifted drastically through the years. Decades ago, plant-based dining options meant settling for bland rabbit fare and dishes that mimicked meat.

Now, Atlanta boasts more than 40 brick-and-mortar restaurants dedicated to serving vegan and vegetarian fare. And nearly every restaurant has a veg option on the menu. Today’s vegan landscape also offers a smorgasbord of plant-based flavors. Chefs now apply traditional and modern cooking techniques to vegetables that formerly were used primarily on animal proteins.

Whether you’re a dedicated vegan, a veg-curious eater or just interested in adding more produce to your diet, the Atlanta food scene has you covered. Let’s celebrate the tasty goodness of plants!