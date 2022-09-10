Complete command: Perry dominates Kathleen Veterans in convincing showing

It was a tough night for Kathleen Veterans which was overmatched by Perry in this 37-6 verdict.
Perry opened with a 7-0 advantage over Kathleen Veterans through the first quarter.
The Panthers opened a meager 14-0 gap over the Warhawks at the intermission.
Perry steamrolled to a 24-0 lead heading into the final quarter.
The Panthers avoided the brakes and shifted into victory gear via a 13-6 stretch over the final quarter.
