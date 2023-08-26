Gainesville East Forsyth routs Buford Seckinger 44-20

Gainesville East Forsyth scored early and often to roll over Buford Seckinger 44-20 for a Georgia high school football victory on Aug. 25.

Gainesville East Forsyth drew first blood by forging a 9-7 margin over Buford Seckinger after the first quarter.

The Broncos’ offense charged in front for a 23-7 lead over the Jaguars at the intermission.

Gainesville East Forsyth roared to a 37-13 lead heading into the final quarter.

Neither team could gain any advantage in the final quarter.

The last time Gainesville East Forsyth and Buford Seckinger played in a 48-0 game on Aug. 26, 2022.

