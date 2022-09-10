Boxed in: Loganville’s defense bottles Winder Apalachee’s attack

An electrician would’ve been needed to get Winder Apalachee on the scoreboard because Loganville wouldn’t allow it in a 38-0 shutout on September 9 in Georgia football.
Loganville drew first blood by forging a 7-0 margin over Winder Apalachee after the first quarter.
The Red Devils opened a huge 31-0 gap over the Wildcats at the intermission.
Loganville charged to a 38-0 lead heading into the final quarter.
Neither squad scored in the final quarter.
