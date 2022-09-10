Clean sheet: Trion doesn’t allow Calhoun Gordon Central a point

An electrician would’ve been needed to get Calhoun Gordon Central on the scoreboard because Trion wouldn’t allow it in a 57-0 shutout in a Georgia high school football matchup on September 9.
Trion opened with a 22-0 advantage over Calhoun Gordon Central through the first quarter.
The Bulldogs’ offense roared in front for a 43-0 lead over the Warriors at halftime.
Both teams were blanked in the third quarter.
The Bulldogs held on with a 14-0 scoring edge in the final quarter.
This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI using automation technology. To see more game results from your favorite high school team, download the ScoreStream app and start scoring your local games. Also, for statewide results and expert analysis of sports coverage across Georgia, sign up for our free newsletter Sports Daily and follow AJC's high school sports coverage.