Savannah Johnson carves slim margin over Nahunta Brantley County

The margin for error was so small it only piqued the anxiety, but Savannah Johnson didn’t mind, dispatching Nahunta Brantley County 21-19 during this Georgia football game.
Defense put both offenses in a deep slumber in the first quarter, with no one scoring.
The Atom Smashers fought to a 13-7 intermission margin at the Herons’ expense.
Savannah Johnson jumped to a 21-7 lead heading into the fourth quarter.
The Herons rallied with a 12-0 advantage in the fourth quarter. However, the Atom Smashers prevailed.
