In our year-long "At Home with Atlanta Chefs" series, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s food and dining team goes behind the scenes with local chefs to learn how they cook for themselves when they aren’t on the clock. Each installment includes tips, tricks and recipes for delicious home-cooked meals.

Brian So of Spring

Chef Brian So makes his mom's dakjuk (Korean congee)
Spring, 36 Mill Street, Marietta
springmarietta.com

Terry Koval of The Deer and the Dove

Chef Terry Koval makes ground lamb pitas with cucumber tzatziki
The Deer and the Dove, 155 Sycamore Street, Decatur
deerdove.com

Molli Voraosady of So So Fed

Chef Molli Voraotsady makes pork and cabbage dumplings
So So Fed pop up, OK Yaki, 714 Moreland Avenue SE, Atlanta
sosofed.com
