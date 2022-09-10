Central Daniel darts by Hartwell Hart County in easy victory

Sure, Da Vinci could’ve painted Mona Lisa’s smile a bit brighter. But why tamper with near-perfection? The same could be said with Central Daniel’s performance in a 38-17 destruction of Hartwell Hart County on September 9 in South Carolina football action.
Central Daniel drew first blood by forging a 21-0 margin over Hartwell Hart County after the first quarter.
The Lions opened a huge 28-3 gap over the Bulldogs at halftime.
The scene changed momentarily in the third quarter when Hartwell Hart County got within 38-17.
The scoreboard was in hibernation in the final quarter, with neither team scoring.
