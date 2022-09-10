Mableton Whitefield comes to play in easy win over Peachtree Corners Wesleyan

Mableton Whitefield showed top form to dominate Peachtree Corners Wesleyan during a 42-7 victory in Georgia high school football action on September 9.
The first quarter gave Mableton Whitefield a 7-0 lead over Peachtree Corners Wesleyan.
The Wolfpack fought to a 21-0 halftime margin at the Wolves’ expense.
Mableton Whitefield struck to a 35-7 lead heading into the final quarter.
The Wolfpack held on with a 7-0 scoring edge in the final quarter.
