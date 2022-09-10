Bogart Prince Avenue Christian overcomes Monroe Area in seat-squirming affair

Bogart Prince Avenue Christian surfed the tension to ride to a 29-20 win over Monroe Area on September 9 in Georgia football action.
Defense ruled the first quarter as Bogart Prince Avenue Christian and Monroe Area were both scoreless.
The Wolverines opened a narrow 7-6 gap over the Purple Hurricanes at the intermission.
Bogart Prince Avenue Christian jumped to a 15-13 lead heading into the fourth quarter.
The Wolverines’ train of momentum chugged along the final-quarter tracks with a 14-7 points differential.
