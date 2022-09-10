Lawrenceville Central Gwinnett’s rally cap fits just right in squeezing Mt. Airy Habersham Central

Mt. Airy Habersham Central dented the scoreboard first, but Lawrenceville Central Gwinnett responded to earn a 28-14 decision in a Georgia high school football matchup on September 9.
Mt. Airy Habersham Central showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 14-7 advantage over Lawrenceville Central Gwinnett as the first quarter ended.
Lawrenceville Central Gwinnett broke in front at the beginning of the final quarter with a 28-14 lead over Mt. Airy Habersham Central.
Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through barren second and fourth quarters.
