Waynesboro Burke County squeezes past Springfield Effingham County 10-6

Waynesboro Burke County posted a narrow 10-6 win over Springfield Effingham County in a Georgia high school football matchup on Aug. 26.

The first quarter gave Waynesboro Burke County a 7-0 lead over Springfield Effingham County.

The roles reversed in the second quarter as the Rebels fought to 10-6.

Neither squad could muster points in the third and fourth quarters.

The last time Waynesboro Burke County and Springfield Effingham County played in a 28-7 game on Aug. 26, 2022.

In recent action on Aug. 18, Springfield Effingham County faced off against Richmond Hill and Waynesboro Burke County took on Thomson on Aug. 18 at Waynesboro Burke County High School.

