Canton Creekview blitzes Cumming North Forsyth in dominating victory

Canton Creekview stomped on Cumming North Forsyth 35-7 in Georgia high school football action on September 9.
Canton Creekview darted in front of Cumming North Forsyth 14-0 to begin the second quarter.
The Grizzlies’ offense jumped in front for a 28-0 lead over the Raiders at the intermission.
Cumming North Forsyth responded in the third quarter by cutting the margin to 28-7.
The clock was the only thing that stopped the Grizzlies, who enjoyed the upper hand in a 7-0 final quarter, too.
