Calhoun Sonoraville designs winning blueprint against Lafayette

Calhoun Sonoraville pushed past Lafayette for a 28-17 win for a Georgia high school football victory on September 9.
The Ramblers took a 14-6 lead over the Phoenix heading to the halftime locker room.
Both teams were shutout in the first and third quarters.
The Ramblers’ heartbreak could be traced to a disappointing final quarter, when they were outscored 22-3 by the Phoenix.
This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI using automation technology. To see more game results from your favorite high school team, download the ScoreStream app and start scoring your local games. Also, for statewide results and expert analysis of sports coverage across Georgia, sign up for our free newsletter Sports Daily and follow AJC's high school sports coverage.