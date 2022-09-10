Alma Bacon County outclasses Pearson Atkinson County

Alma Bacon County turned in a solid effort to wrap up a 28-14 win over Pearson Atkinson County in a Georgia high school football matchup on September 9.
Alma Bacon County opened with a 15-8 advantage over Pearson Atkinson County through the first quarter.
Offense was nothing but a rumor in the second quarter, as neither squad scored.
Alma Bacon County jumped to a 28-8 lead heading into the final quarter.
The Rebels managed a 6-0 rally in the final quarter, yet the die was already cast.
