Barnesville Lamar County dispatches Manchester

Barnesville Lamar County called “game” in the waning moments of a 35-22 defeat of Manchester during this Georgia football game.
Barnesville Lamar County drew first blood by forging a 7-0 margin over Manchester after the first quarter.
The Trojans registered a 21-0 advantage at intermission over the Blue Devils.
Manchester showed some mettle by fighting back to a 28-14 count in the third quarter.
The Blue Devils fought through an interesting final quarter, yet the Trojans would not be denied in finishing off this victory.
