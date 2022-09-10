Gooseggs: Lindale Pepperell hands Cartersville Woodland a shutout

Lindale Pepperell’s version of rock-solid defense completely stymied Cartersville Woodland 28-0 during this Georgia football game.
Lindale Pepperell moved in front of Cartersville Woodland 7-0 to begin the second quarter.
The Dragons registered a 21-0 advantage at intermission over the Wildcats.
Neither defense permitted points in the third quarter.
The clock was the only thing that stopped the Dragons, who enjoyed the upper hand in a 7-0 fourth quarter, too.
