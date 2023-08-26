Piedmont Wren comes up short in matchup with Jefferson 30-14

Jefferson pushed past Piedmont Wren for a 30-14 win in a South Carolina high school football matchup.

Neither side could break ahead as the two teams began in a tense 7-7 duel in the first quarter.

The Dragons opened a colossal 23-7 gap over the Golden Hurricanes at halftime.

Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through a barren third quarter.

The gap remained steady with both teams scoring evenly in the fourth quarter.

Last season, Jefferson and Piedmont Wren squared off on Aug. 26, 2022 at Jefferson High School.

Check out our complete boys football roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.

Explore Read more game stories and news about Georgia high school football from the AJC

This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI using automation technology. To see more game results from your favorite high school team, download the ScoreStream app and start scoring your local games. Also, for statewide results and expert analysis of sports coverage across Georgia, sign up for our free newsletter Sports Daily and follow AJC's high school sports coverage.