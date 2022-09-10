Lilburn Parkview engulfs Suwanee North Gwinnett in point barrage

Lilburn Parkview raced to a big lead and never looked back in a 48-21 win over Suwanee North Gwinnett on September 9 in Georgia football.
Both teams were shutout in the first quarter.
The Panthers registered a 24-14 advantage at intermission over the Bulldogs.
Lilburn Parkview darted to a 27-14 lead heading into the final quarter.
The Panthers put a bow on this victory with a strong fourth-quarter kick, outpointing the Bulldogs 21-7 in the last stanza.
