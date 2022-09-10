Ellenwood Cedar Grove takes victory lap past Suwanee Collins Hill

Ellenwood Cedar Grove ignored the “slow and steady wins the race” mantra, overpowering Suwanee Collins Hill 40-6 for a Georgia high school football victory on September 9.
Ellenwood Cedar Grove moved in front of Suwanee Collins Hill 13-6 to begin the second quarter.
The Saints opened a giant 26-6 gap over the Screaming Eagles at the intermission.
Ellenwood Cedar Grove jumped to a 33-6 lead heading into the final quarter.
The Saints got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 7-0 edge.
