Augusta Lucy C Laney records thin win against Hephzibah 16-13

Augusta Lucy C Laney eventually took victory away from Hephzibah 16-13 for a Georgia high school football victory on Aug. 25.

Augusta Lucy C Laney opened with an 8-7 advantage over Hephzibah through the first quarter.

Neither team could dent the scoreboard in the second quarter.

Hephzibah came from behind to grab the advantage heading to the final quarter over Augusta Lucy C Laney 13-8.

The Wildcats rebounded from a late deficit, outscoring the Rebels 8-0 in the last stanza for the victory.

Last season, Augusta Lucy C Laney and Hephzibah faced off on Aug. 26, 2022 at Hephzibah High School.

Check out our complete boys football roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.

Explore Read more game stories and news about Georgia high school football from the AJC

This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI using automation technology. To see more game results from your favorite high school team, download the ScoreStream app and start scoring your local games. Also, for statewide results and expert analysis of sports coverage across Georgia, sign up for our free newsletter Sports Daily and follow AJC's high school sports coverage.