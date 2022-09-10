Gainesville triggers avalanche over Athens Clarke Central

Gainesville flexed its muscle and floored Athens Clarke Central 43-20 in a Georgia high school football matchup.
Neither team dominated early as the two squads struggled evenly to a 3-3 tie through the first quarter.
The Red Elephants opened a narrow 17-3 gap over the Gladiators at halftime.
Gainesville breathed fire to a 36-10 lead heading into the fourth quarter.
The Red Elephants’ advantage was wide enough to weather the Gladiators’ 10-7 margin in the fourth quarter.
This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI using automation technology. To see more game results from your favorite high school team, download the ScoreStream app and start scoring your local games. Also, for statewide results and expert analysis of sports coverage across Georgia, sign up for our free newsletter Sports Daily and follow AJC's high school sports coverage.