Canton Creekview delivers statement win over Powder Springs Hillgrove 31-9

Canton Creekview controlled the action to earn an impressive 31-9 win against Powder Springs Hillgrove in a Georgia high school football matchup on Aug. 25.

Canton Creekview jumped in front of Powder Springs Hillgrove 7-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Grizzlies registered a 24-7 advantage at halftime over the Hawks.

Canton Creekview pulled to a 31-9 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The scoreboard was in hibernation in the final quarter, with neither team scoring.

Last season, Powder Springs Hillgrove and Canton Creekview faced off on Aug. 26, 2022 at Powder Springs Hillgrove High School.

