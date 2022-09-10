Shaken, not stirred, Quitman Brooks County cracks Camilla Mitchell County

Quitman Brooks County swept across the scoreboard with a dizzying flurry to ambush Camilla Mitchell County 49-12 in a Georgia high school football matchup on September 9.
Quitman Brooks County darted in front of Camilla Mitchell County 14-6 to begin the second quarter.
The Trojans opened a lopsided 35-12 gap over the Eagles at halftime.
Quitman Brooks County stormed to a 49-12 lead heading into the final quarter.
Neither squad scored in the final quarter.
