Douglasville Chapel Hill slips past South Atlanta 21-12

Douglasville Chapel Hill topped South Atlanta 21-12 in a tough tilt during this Georgia football game.

South Atlanta started on steady ground by forging a 6-0 lead over Douglasville Chapel Hill at the end of the first quarter.

Both teams were shutout in the second quarter.

South Atlanta had a 12-7 edge on Douglasville Chapel Hill at the beginning of the final quarter.

The Panthers fought back from a fourth-quarter deficit to earn the victory over the Hornets.

In recent action on Aug. 18, Douglasville Chapel Hill faced off against Stone Mountain and South Atlanta took on Decatur Southwest Dekalb on Aug. 18 at Decatur Southwest Dekalb High School.

